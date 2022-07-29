Sheetz reportedly plans big expansion across Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Good news for all you Sheetz fans out there - they're planning a massive expansion in Western Pennsylvania.

Its goal is to open as many as 30 new locations in the next three-to-five years.

According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the move comes one month after Sheetz's cross-state rival Wawa announced expansion plans of its own.

The exact locations have not yet been determined.