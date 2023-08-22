Sheetz to open new store in Cranberry Township this week

Sheetz to open new store in Cranberry Township

Sheetz to open new store in Cranberry Township

Sheetz to open new store in Cranberry Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sheetz is set to open a new location in Butler County this week.

On Thursday, Sheetz will officially open a new store on Route 228 in Cranberry Township. The store opens to the public at 8 a.m.

There will be a grand opening ceremony, including prizes and free soda and coffee all day. Sheetz also will donate $2,500 to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.