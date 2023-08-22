Sheetz to open new store in Cranberry Township this week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sheetz is set to open a new location in Butler County this week.
On Thursday, Sheetz will officially open a new store on Route 228 in Cranberry Township. The store opens to the public at 8 a.m.
There will be a grand opening ceremony, including prizes and free soda and coffee all day. Sheetz also will donate $2,500 to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.
