Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheetz to open new store in Cranberry Township this week

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz to open new store in Cranberry Township
Sheetz to open new store in Cranberry Township 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sheetz is set to open a new location in Butler County this week.

On Thursday, Sheetz will officially open a new store on Route 228 in Cranberry Township. The store opens to the public at 8 a.m.

There will be a grand opening ceremony, including prizes and free soda and coffee all day. Sheetz also will donate $2,500 to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania. 

First published on August 21, 2023 / 8:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.