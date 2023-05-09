Sheetz giving away free gas for life to one grand prize winner in new contest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As gas prices continue to rise, Sheetz is hosting a contest allowing one lucky winner the opportunity to win free gas for life.

The new contest is open to My Sheetz Rewardz members who opt into the sweepstakes through the My Sheetz app, by email, in store, or on the prompt at the pump while filling up.

At the end of the contest, one grand prize winner will receive free gas for life.

Six customers will be awarded free gas for a year, and up to 700 other customers will win a $500 Sheetz gift card.

The contest is open until August 31 at all Sheetz locations that offer gas.