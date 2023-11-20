Watch CBS News
Consumer

Sheetz drops price of Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon for limited time

By Jonathan Fisher

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sheetz announced on Monday morning that Unleaded 88 gas is going to drop to $1.99 per gallon for a limited time. 

According to a Sheetz spokesperson, the fuel discount will be at all Sheetz locations that carry Unleaded 88 fuel in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. 

The promotion is currently active and is set to run through Monday, Nov. 27. Unleaded 88 gas was approved by the EPA and it burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly. 

If anyone is unsure if a Sheetz location sells Unleaded 88 fuel, check out this link to find out. Sheetz currently operates over 700 stores throughout the aforementioned states above. 

At this time, there is currently no promotion for Unleaded 87 gasoline. 

Jonathan Fisher

Jon has worked with KDKA-TV/CBS News Pittsburgh since October of 2022.

First published on November 20, 2023 / 10:41 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.