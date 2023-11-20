Sheetz drops price of Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon for limited time

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sheetz announced on Monday morning that Unleaded 88 gas is going to drop to $1.99 per gallon for a limited time.

According to a Sheetz spokesperson, the fuel discount will be at all Sheetz locations that carry Unleaded 88 fuel in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

The promotion is currently active and is set to run through Monday, Nov. 27. Unleaded 88 gas was approved by the EPA and it burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.

If anyone is unsure if a Sheetz location sells Unleaded 88 fuel, check out this link to find out. Sheetz currently operates over 700 stores throughout the aforementioned states above.

At this time, there is currently no promotion for Unleaded 87 gasoline.