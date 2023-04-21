Watch CBS News
Police investigating after 3 sheep, lamb shot in Butler County

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are trying to find whoever shot three sheep and a lamb in Butler County. 

Troopers said neighbors on Cherry Ridge Lane in Oakland Township said they heard four gunshots between 3 and 4 p.m. on Thursday. 

When the homeowner got back around 8 p.m., police said he found the three sheep and the lamb shot with what appeared to be a shotgun. Two of the sheep were in critical condition, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Butler at 724-284-8100.

