Police investigating after 3 sheep, lamb shot in Butler County

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are trying to find whoever shot three sheep and a lamb in Butler County.

Troopers said neighbors on Cherry Ridge Lane in Oakland Township said they heard four gunshots between 3 and 4 p.m. on Thursday.

When the homeowner got back around 8 p.m., police said he found the three sheep and the lamb shot with what appeared to be a shotgun. Two of the sheep were in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Butler at 724-284-8100.