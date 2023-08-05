Watch CBS News
Man faces attempted homicide charges after stabbing in Sharon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another man in Sharon.

In a release on Friday, the Sharon Police Department said Deshaun Emery is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and robbery.

Police said the stabbing happened on Baldwin Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Officials said the 52-year-old victim suffered "severe-life-threatening injuries" and Emery sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

An arrest warrant has been issued for Emery, police said.

