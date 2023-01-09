Sharon police investigating shooting death of teenager

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) - A suspect is in police custody after a 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound in the city of Sharon.

Officers responded to West Budd Street just after 9 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

Once on the scene, officers found Gavin Beighley, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Beighley was transported to Sharon Regional Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury, a press release later said.

The Sharon Police Department on Sunday arrested Curtis R. Coleman III, 19, and he has been booked into the Mercer County Jail on a $2 million bond in relation to Beighley's death, per an updated press release from Chief Edward H. Stabile.

Coleman has been charged with criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.