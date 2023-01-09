Watch CBS News
Local News

Sharon police investigating shooting death of teenager

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) - A suspect is in police custody after a 17-year-old was found with a gunshot wound in the city of Sharon.

Officers responded to West Budd Street just after 9 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

Once on the scene, officers found Gavin Beighley, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Beighley was transported to Sharon Regional Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury, a press release later said.  

The Sharon Police Department on Sunday arrested Curtis R. Coleman III, 19, and he has been booked into the Mercer County Jail on a $2 million bond in relation to Beighley's death, per an updated press release from Chief Edward H. Stabile.

Coleman has been charged with criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.

First published on January 8, 2023 / 7:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.