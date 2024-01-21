Watch CBS News
Sharon police investigating death of Ohio teenager

By Garrett Behanna

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Mercer County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a young Black man who was found dead in the city of Sharon early Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the man was pronounced dead in an outside stairwell on North Irvine Avenue just before 1:30 p.m.

The Sharon Police Department later identified the victim as Zachariah Croom, 16, of Youngstown, Ohio.

Anyone with information regarding Croom's death is urged to call the Sharon Police Department at 724-983-3210 or through the Mercer County Emergency Management Agency's non-emergency number, 724-662-6110.

