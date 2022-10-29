Shania Twain bringing 'Queen of Me' Tour to Pittsbugh in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another huge country music concert is coming to Pittsburgh!

Country music superstar Shania Twain announced she's bringing her "Queen of Me Tour" to the Pavilion at Star Lake.

"Queen of Me" is Twain's new album, which is slated to be related on February 3.

Meanwhile, her tour comes to Pittsburgh on July 13.

Tickets will be on sale starting on Friday.

You can get tickets right here.