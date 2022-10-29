Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Shania Twain bringing 'Queen of Me' Tour to Pittsbugh in 2023

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another huge country music concert is coming to Pittsburgh!

Country music superstar Shania Twain announced she's bringing her "Queen of Me Tour" to the Pavilion at Star Lake.

"Queen of Me" is Twain's new album, which is slated to be related on February 3.

Meanwhile, her tour comes to Pittsburgh on July 13.

Tickets will be on sale starting on Friday.

You can get tickets right here.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 11:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.