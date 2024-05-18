Shaler Township first responders host annual 'bike rodeo' to teach local kids road safety

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) - Community members and first responders in Shaler Township came out to enjoy the sunny weather on Saturday for the annual 'bike rodeo.'

Kids in attendance could participate in an obstacle course, giveaways and even enter a raffle for a brand-new bike, all while learning the rules of the road ahead of peak riding season.

"This event is great. We give away free helmets to every kid that comes here. We also have 21 bicycles that we raffle off so that helmet and that bike go hand-in-hand, and it's great for the summer," Shaler Township Patrolman Joe Spalick said.

This is just one of many similar events across the region this spring promoting road safety for the youngest generation.