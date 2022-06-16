Watch CBS News
On A Positive Note: Shaler High School grad paints hundreds of rocks with positive messages

By Kym Gable

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A recent graduate of Shaler High School is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to spreading kindness. 

Jorja Kobert started painting rocks with messages of kindness on them.  She also created a kindness rock garden in nearby Sharpsburg at the Roots of Faith Church.  That's where people can take a rock, leave a rock or re-hide a rock in local neighborhoods for others to find.

"My goal is to make people happy, to put a smile on someone's face even if it is the littlest thing ever as simple as a rock," she said. 

Her friends recently helped her gather more smooth stones on the sand of Lake Erie. And her boyfriend did some deep dives to retrieve more underwater.

Ryan Riffner said, "Oh it's really heartwarming to know. She didn't really tell me at first. Now I've gotten into it so it's really nice, so she started this and it's really great."

Jorja has painted over 300 herself, but there are dozens more painted by friends and family.

