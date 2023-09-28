Shady Side Academy girls basketball Jonna Burke files lawsuit against PIAA over suspension

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Shady Side Academy girls basketball coach Jonna Burke is suing the PIAA over a one-year suspension that was levied against her over alleged recruiting violations.

In July, the PIAA ruled that Burke broke the organization's rules on recruiting, suspending her from coaching for one year.

Burke was initially suspended by the WPIAL after parents of a player from South Fayette High School alerted school district officials that they had been messaged on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, saying that the coach had reached out asking if they had any interest in Shady Side Academy.

Suspended Shady Side Academy coach Jonna Burke files lawsuit against PIAA https://t.co/6oz91byuhv — TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) September 27, 2023

Burke says that she sent the message to the parents only after they followed her account on the social media platform first.

The WPIAL had a hearing after South Fayette administrators alerted the league, and by a unanimous vote of 12-0, Burke was suspended for one year by the WPIAL. She then appealed to the PIAA, who upheld the suspension by a panel vote of 5-0.

The PIAA has overturned WPIAL rulings in the past. But not this time.

PIAA upholds WPIAL, which means highly successful Shady Side Academy girls hoops coach Jonna Burke is suspended 1 year for allegedly recruiting -- through a Twitter DM.https://t.co/UTUB5YD6gE — Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) August 22, 2023

The lawsuit which was filed in federal court claims that Burke was not provided a written copy of the complaint prior to the hearing with the PIAA.

Shady Side Academy also is suing the PIAA, claiming it didn't get a copy of the complaint either.

Burke has been the coach of Shady Side Academy for two seasons following nearly 25 years of coaching, including 14 years at Bethel Park and eight years at Butler.

Through her career, Burke has amassed more than 500 wins as a head coach.