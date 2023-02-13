Watch CBS News
Shady Side Academy alum Skyy Moore scores touchdown for Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII win

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Skyy Moore has gone from WPIAL standout to Super Bowl champion as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Moore, a New Kensington native and Shady Side Academy alum came up big, scoring a touchdown late in the game for the Chiefs.

His 4-yard touchdown catch put the Chiefs ahead in the 4th quarter. The Eagles would tie the game, with the Chiefs winning the game with a field goal as time ticked down on the clock.

With the touchdown, Moore became just the fourth player from the WPIAL or the City League to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl in the last 40 years.

He joins Woodland Hills' Rob Gronkowski, Aliquippa's Ty Law, and Allderdice's Curtis Martin on the exclusive list.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 12:34 AM

