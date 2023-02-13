Shady Side Academy alum Skyy Moore scores touchdown for Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII win

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Skyy Moore has gone from WPIAL standout to Super Bowl champion as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Moore, a New Kensington native and Shady Side Academy alum came up big, scoring a touchdown late in the game for the Chiefs.

His 4-yard touchdown catch put the Chiefs ahead in the 4th quarter. The Eagles would tie the game, with the Chiefs winning the game with a field goal as time ticked down on the clock.

With the touchdown, Moore became just the fourth player from the WPIAL or the City League to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl in the last 40 years.

