Sexually violent predator from Pittsburgh area sentenced to up to 50 years in prison

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A sexually violent predator from Indiana County, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced to up to 50 years in state prison for child sex offenses.

The Indiana County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Monday that 48-year-old David Crawford of Homer City was declared a sexually violent predator. He will spend at least 16 years in state prison but no more than 50 years, the DA's office said. He must also register with Megan's Law with the Pennsylvania State Police for the rest of his life.

In November 2023, Crawford pleaded guilty to rape of a child, rape by forcible compulsion, rape by threat of forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion and sexual assault, among others.

The district attorney's office said in the news release that a state police investigation found that Crawford sexually abused a minor for about two years. Crawford, according to the news release, threatened the victim if they reported the abuse to anyone, "which deterred earlier reporting."

"Tonight, the victim in this matter can rest knowing that the defendant will remain in the state prison system for a long time, potentially the rest of his life," Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi, Jr. said in the news release. "This victim was very strong throughout this case and I am very thankful that they saw justice today. I applaud the victim's courage and the thorough investigation from the Pennsylvania State Police that helped put this defendant in prison for, potentially, the rest of his life.

According to the news release, the judge determined Crawford met the criteria to be a sexually violent predator after the district attorney's office presented testimony and a pre-sentence report.