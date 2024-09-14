Elderly man arrested in Sewickley for indecent exposure

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - Police arrested a man on Friday after reports of him exposing himself in Sewickley earlier this week.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department on Wednesday afternoon the Sewickley Department was receiving reports of a man exposing himself near the intersection of Beaver and Chestnut with one witness saying an elderly man was touching and exposing himself.

The man ultimately left the area before police arrived.

On Friday, he was identified as 82-year-old David Whitten of Franklin Park. Sewickley police along with the assistance of Allegheny County police were able to identify him and obtain an arrest warrant.

He was taken into custody on Friday night and is now facing charges of corruption of minors, indecent exposure, and open lewdness.

Whitten is now in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.