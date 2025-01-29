Severely emaciated dog found abandoned in Armstrong County, prompting investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A boxer was found severely emaciated wandering down the middle of the road in Armstrong County, an animal shelter said.

Orphans of the Storm said the 6-year-old boxer, now named Journey, was found in Shelocta. She has the lowest possible body condition score and weighs about half of what she should, the shelter says. An average female adult boxer weighs between 55 and 65 pounds, but Journey only weighs 35.

(Photo: Orphans of the Storm)

The no-kill shelter in Rayburn Township is now caring for Journey. As of Tuesday night, she was in the hospital, being treated for emaciation, dehydration, parasites, fleas, Lyme disease and a swollen leg.

A humane officer who represents Orphans of the Storm reached out to animal shelters and dog wardens, but it appears no one is looking for Journey. Officer Chris Jirak O'Donnell is asking the public for help identifying whoever is responsible for the dog's condition because they could face animal neglect charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact O'Donnell online. Orphans of the Storm is accepting donations to help with Journey's medical bills.