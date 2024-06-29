Watch CBS News
Severe weather threat to linger throughout Pittsburgh area into Sunday morning

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (6/29)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (6/29) 03:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The severe storm threat lingers through midnight, with areas south of I-80 still under a tornado watch until 8 p.m., and Preston, Tucker (W.Va.), and Garrett counties (Md.) under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. 

Daily averages: High: 82 | Low: 62
Sunrise: 5:52 | Sunset: 8:54

Alert: A First Alert Weather Day remains through Saturday night.

Aware: Some storms are possible early Sunday. Temperatures heat up mid-week. Storms are possible on July 4.

first-alert-headlines.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

There's also a flood watch from I-70 north through 2 a.m. for potentially heavy downpours. The strongest storms have already passed north and northwest of Allegheny County. We had several severe thunderstorm warnings, with gusty winds the main issue. Some reports of trees and power lines down have come in from Westmoreland and Monongalia counties. 

kdka-2023-cbs-look-1.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

While the tornado threat is still around until mid-evening, the main threat with any storms that still develop will be damaging wind. A flood threat will be more prevalent in areas south of I-70 that already saw a few rounds of heavy rain in some spots, and could see more storms develop tonight. 

A threat of a few severe storms lingers through early Sunday morning, but once the cold front finally passes, we will enjoy gradual clearing with drier, cooler air arriving by Monday. Late Sunday will be pleasant, and Monday will be gorgeous, in the 70s under sunny skies!

Temps warm again toward mid-week and look a bit toasty toward Independence Day. A few scattered thunderstorms are also possible for the holiday. 

7-day-icast-4.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Kristin Emery
Kristen Emery - KDKA

Meteorologist Kristin Emery joined the KDKA team in 2012 and is happy to be back home with family in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Through the years, she has reported on everything from politics to sports to medicine and covered every kind of weather event you can imagine including floods, blizzards, ice storms, mudslides, tornadoes and hurricanes.

