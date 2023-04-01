Watch CBS News
Severe weather causes roof to be ripped off local business in Butler County

By Jennifer Borrasso

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) - Saturday's bout of severe weather wreaked havoc across the area, including Butler County.

A local business had its roof torn off the building as a result of the high, damaging winds.

Salvaged PGH, a local business that does reclaim and restoration work, was open at the time of the incident.

No one was hurt during the incident; however, the roof damaged a nearby unoccupied car.

Jennifer Borrasso
April 1, 2023

