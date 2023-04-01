Severe weather causes roof to be ripped off local business in Butler County

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) - Saturday's bout of severe weather wreaked havoc across the area, including Butler County.

A local business had its roof torn off the building as a result of the high, damaging winds.

Downtown Mars, Butler Co. Roof ripped off business Salvaged PGH. It was open at time. The mayor tells me the business that does reclaim & restoration work of various items was open at the time. Nobody was hurt. The roof hit a car (nobody inside) in a parking lot @KDKA pic.twitter.com/UoUh1w8XDZ — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) April 1, 2023

Salvaged PGH, a local business that does reclaim and restoration work, was open at the time of the incident.

No one was hurt during the incident; however, the roof damaged a nearby unoccupied car.

