Severe weather causes roof to be ripped off local business in Butler County
MARS, Pa. (KDKA) - Saturday's bout of severe weather wreaked havoc across the area, including Butler County.
A local business had its roof torn off the building as a result of the high, damaging winds.
Salvaged PGH, a local business that does reclaim and restoration work, was open at the time of the incident.
No one was hurt during the incident; however, the roof damaged a nearby unoccupied car.
