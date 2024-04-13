Watch CBS News
Severe storms possible throughout Pittsburgh region Sunday afternoon, evening

By Kristin Emery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (4/13)
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (4/13) 03:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Finally some sunshine!

Alert: Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for a late afternoon/evening line of possibly severe storms. 

Aware: Warm this next week.

fawd-headlines.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Our region got to start drying out today, although temperatures have hovered at or just below normal in the mid to upper 50s most of the day, and winds will still be whipping early evening gusting up to 35 mph before calming down later tonight. We stay quiet tonight, and Sunday will start dry and very warm, with a warm front lifting across the region and pushing temps into the lower to mid-70s by late afternoon. 

As a cold front approaches, this sets us up for potentially severe storms late afternoon into the mid to late evening, as a line of storms will cross west to east. 

kdka-2023-cbs-look.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

We're in a slight risk category, with Indiana, Armstrong and Jefferson counties under an enhanced risk. By 10 p.m., it should all be east of us, and we will be back to dry weather on Monday! 

Hail, damaging wind and an isolated tornado are all possible later Sunday, so stay weather aware. 

monthly-stat.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Flooding is a concern with our saturated soil, but this line of storms should push through quickly and not linger, which would be great news for less flood risk. 

7-day-icast.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

