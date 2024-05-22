First Alert Weather | Severe weather possible in the Pittsburgh area on Wednesday afternoon and overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Over the next seven days I have a chance for rain on all seven of them but no day will be a washout.

The best chance for rain over the next week will probably fall on Memorial Day and maybe Thursday too.

Severe storms are possible today. At this point, it looks like Western Pennsylvania will see two rounds of severe weather over the next 24 hours and maybe even a third round.

Each round of storms will bring gusty and potentially destructive straight-line winds, downpours, & frequent lightning. Large hail will also be possible.

Path of severe weather across the country. KDKA Weather Center

Even a tornado or two also can't be ruled out.

The first round of severe weather should arrive just after 5 p.m. this afternoon with an hour or two of strong fast-moving storms racing through.

We should see the second round of storms rolling through around midnight.

It appears that this second round of storms will see the highest chance for severe weather with strong straight-line winds being the biggest issue. Rain and storm chances will stick around on Thursday but at this point, I don't foresee Thursday storms turning severe.

Technically the chance for seeing rain is higher on Thursday than it is today.

While we await the rain, highs should again soar to the upper 80s. Pittsburgh hit 87 degrees yesterday for the high. I have us hitting 87° for today's high too. Noon temperatures should be in the low 80s. Clouds will roll in this afternoon with mostly sunny morning skies.

Conditions throughout the day - May 22, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, rain showers and storms stick around on Thursday. Thursday may have the best rain chance over the next week. Friday's rain chance comes late in the day with most of Friday dry.

Unlike Thursday, Friday will have the lowest rain chance of the next week. Saturday will see early morning rain wrapping up around sunrise, with another chance for storms developing in the afternoon.

Sunday's rain chance also comes late in the day with rain continuing overnight into Memorial Day morning. Rain should wrap up briefly with more rain possible late on Memorial Day.

Memorial Day has the potential to become a First Alert Weather Day.

7-day forecast: May 22, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

