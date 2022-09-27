Several Western Pa. EMS providers traveling to Florida to provide assistance during Hurricane Ian

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall, several Western Pennsylvania EMS agencies are heading to Florida to provide assistance.

Murrysville Medic One says that they, along with Rostraver/West Newton Ambulance and Fayette EMS all have headed south as part of a national EMS response plan.

Hurricane Ian is expected to continue strengthening as Florida remains in the path of the storm.

NASA’s International Space Station captured Hurricane Ian from overhead. The storm is expected to intensify rapidly and hit Florida. https://t.co/rHTLyOOam7 pic.twitter.com/2lBiNlBYtN — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 27, 2022

Mandatory evacuations were ordered on Monday for low-lying areas surrounding Tampa Bay, CBS News reports.

It's unclear when the storm may make landfall in Florida.