Several Western Pa. EMS providers traveling to Florida to provide assistance during Hurricane Ian
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall, several Western Pennsylvania EMS agencies are heading to Florida to provide assistance.
Murrysville Medic One says that they, along with Rostraver/West Newton Ambulance and Fayette EMS all have headed south as part of a national EMS response plan.
Hurricane Ian is expected to continue strengthening as Florida remains in the path of the storm.
Mandatory evacuations were ordered on Monday for low-lying areas surrounding Tampa Bay, CBS News reports.
It's unclear when the storm may make landfall in Florida.
