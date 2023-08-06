Several people taken to the hospital after vehicle slams into home in Larimer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle crashed into a home in Larmier on Sunday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 6:30 a.m., they were called to the 6100 block of Meadow Street for a vehicle crashing into a home.

Once they arrived, they found a woman driver, a child in the front passenger seat, and a baby in a car seat in the back.

The child and baby were taken to UPMC Children's Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and the mother was also taken to be evaluated.

A child was in the living room of the home at the time of the crash and also was taken to the hospital but just as a precaution.

After an inspection from the City of Pittsburgh Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections the home was condemned.

The Red Cross is now assisting the occupants of the home to make sure they have temporary shelter.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating the cause of the crash.