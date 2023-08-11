Several people taken to the hospital after fire breaks out at home in Forward Township

FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Flames tore through a home in Forward Township sending several people to the hospital.

When firefighters got to the scene on Hutchinson Road, they were confronted with a fully-involved house fire and a bedridden woman trapped inside.

The flames broke out around 7:30 a.m. and within minutes, firefighters from multiple companies were on the scene attempting to douse the heavy smoke and flames.

On two separate occasions, firefighters were pulled from the burning home due to the potential danger of collapse.

As that was happening, firefighters were rushing to the back of the home to try to find a bedridden woman who was taken to the hospital with her husband.

"Just trying to get inside, we couldn't because the fire and smoke were so intense," said Forward Township Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Jeffery Bylicki. "I want to congratulate the ones who went in there and got them out successfully."

None of the victims' names are being released and all three were taken to the hospital.

The bedridden woman who was trapped inside is believed to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

