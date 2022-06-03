Watch CBS News
Local News

Several new flights take off from Pittsburgh International Airport

By John P. Wise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Friday marked the long-awaited return of British Airways' nonstop service between Pittsburgh International Airport and London's Heathrow Airport.

If you're planning summer travel, flights will leave Heathrow at 4:45 p.m. local time on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and land in Pittsburgh at 7:50 p.m. local time, a flight time of approximately eight hours.

The slightly shorter return flights will be scheduled to leave Pittsburgh at 9:50 p.m. and arrive in London at 10:10 a.m. the next morning.

Air Canada's service between Pittsburgh and Montreal also is back.

Lastly, two domestic routes have returned to Pittsburgh: Sun Country's seasonal service to Minneapolis, and on Sunday, Spirit Airlines will begin service to Newark International Airport in New Jersey.

Choose a link to search fares: Kayak | Expedia | Google Flights | Pittsburgh International Airport

First published on June 3, 2022 / 3:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.