Several new flights take off from Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Friday marked the long-awaited return of British Airways' nonstop service between Pittsburgh International Airport and London's Heathrow Airport.

If you're planning summer travel, flights will leave Heathrow at 4:45 p.m. local time on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, and land in Pittsburgh at 7:50 p.m. local time, a flight time of approximately eight hours.

The slightly shorter return flights will be scheduled to leave Pittsburgh at 9:50 p.m. and arrive in London at 10:10 a.m. the next morning.

Air Canada's service between Pittsburgh and Montreal also is back.

Lastly, two domestic routes have returned to Pittsburgh: Sun Country's seasonal service to Minneapolis, and on Sunday, Spirit Airlines will begin service to Newark International Airport in New Jersey.

