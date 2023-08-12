Several fire departments called to house explosion in Plum Borough

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) - Multiple houses have caught fire after an explosion on Rustic Ridge Drive and Brookside Drive in Plum Borough.

One home was completely leveled as a result of the flames and debris could be found nearly 100 yards from the scene of the explosion.

At least 30 first responder vehicles are on the scene, coming from all around including Murrysville and Monroeville. Multiple gas companies are also on the scene.

Multiple houses have caught fire after a reported explosion on Rustic Ridge Drive\Brookside Drive in Plum Borough. One home is completely destroyed, over 30 fire units from around the region are here. Also multiple gas company vehicles are on site. Working to learn more. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/CgsBjqha8L — Christopher DeRose (@ChrisDeRoseTV) August 12, 2023

The initial call for the explosion was just before 10:30 a.m.

A video provided by a viewer showed black smoke billowing high into the sky.

The cause of the explosion and the fires are unknown at this time and it's not known if there were any injuries.

