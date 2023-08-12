Several fire departments called to house explosion in Plum Borough
PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) - Multiple houses have caught fire after an explosion on Rustic Ridge Drive and Brookside Drive in Plum Borough.
One home was completely leveled as a result of the flames and debris could be found nearly 100 yards from the scene of the explosion.
At least 30 first responder vehicles are on the scene, coming from all around including Murrysville and Monroeville. Multiple gas companies are also on the scene.
The initial call for the explosion was just before 10:30 a.m.
A video provided by a viewer showed black smoke billowing high into the sky.
The cause of the explosion and the fires are unknown at this time and it's not known if there were any injuries.
