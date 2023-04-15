Watch CBS News
Several fire crews called to the scene of a fire at SA Recycling in Beaver Falls

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) - Several cars and a scrap pile have caught fire at a scrap yard in Beaver Falls. 

Dispatch confirms that the fire at SA Recycling in Beaver Falls was reported just after 10 a.m. 

SA Recycling houses things such as automobiles, parts, and other metals. 

At least 10 vehicles as well as a pile of scrap have caught fire at the facility. 

Six fire companies are on the scene and more have been called to battle the flames. 

April 15, 2023

