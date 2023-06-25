Watch CBS News
Several Butler County school districts will see tax hikes next school year

CBS Pittsburgh

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) - Seven out of the nine school districts in Butler County will see tax hikes next school year.

The Butler Eagle is reporting that those living in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley, Butler Area, Freeport Area, Mars Area, Moniteau, Seneca Valley, and Slippery Rock Area districts will all see school taxes go up.

Freeport Area will have the highest millage rate.

Both the Karns City Area and Knoch district millage rates are staying the same as last year.

June 25, 2023

