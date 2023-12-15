Seven Springs Mountain Resort opening for the winter season today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Seven Springs Mountain Resort is opening its doors for the season today!

Folks at the resort say that they invested in energy-efficient snowmaking equipment to help them open more terrain earlier in the season.

If you're planning on heading to Seven Springs this winter, you're encouraged to buy lift access ahead of time, either through a lift ticket, epic day pass, or with a season pass.

Lift tickets are limited every day and you'll be able to find current availability on the Seven Springs website.

If they're sold out online, you won't be able to buy them in person either.

When it comes to passes or ski school lessons, those are not limited.

New this year, you'll be able to go hands-free by getting your passes on your cell phone through an app called My Epic. Inside that app, you can find GPS trail maps and the latest snow and run conditions.

If you can't wait to hit the slopes, the resort will be open through the weekend and then will reopen next Friday.