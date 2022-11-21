Seven Springs to open for skiing, snowboarding on Friday

Strap on those skis! Seven Springs can't wait to welcome you back

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) - Get ready to hit the slopes. Seven Springs is opening for the season on Friday.

Starting Nov. 25, the resort will be open for daily ski and snowboard operations from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

Seven Springs said it's transitioning to cashless operations this season. Guests will also notice 28 new snowmaking towers installed on Giant Steps and a replaced snowmaking pipe on Phillip's Run.

🚨CONFIRMED: Opening Day is November 25!🚨



Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday 9 am - 9 pm

Saturday and Sunday: 8 am - 9 pm



❄️ Ski and snowboard operations will continue 7 days a week. ❄️



Tickets, passes and more info at https://t.co/76HbQ32OCS pic.twitter.com/8iSvfak7tt — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) November 21, 2022

It'll be the first full season under Vail Resorts, which bought Seven Springs from the Nutting family last year. Seven Springs is now one of nearly 40 resorts owned by the company.

Opening day activities will include a first chair banner break on the Polar Bear Express, a DJ and complimentary coffee, hot chocolate and granola bars.