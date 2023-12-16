Seven people indicted on alleged fraud and money laundering charges targeting elderly persons

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Seven people are now under indictment after a federal grand jury saw evidence of a conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering targeting the elderly.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the following people are now facing charges.

Jason Plummer, 31 from Montego Bay, Jamaica

Troy Williams, 38 from Montego Bay, Jamaica

Tajay Singh, 26 from Montego Bay, Jamaica

Tashane Murray, 30 from Miramar, Florida

Cleveon McKenzie, 31 from Mount Vernon, New York

Gyzzell Byfield, 27 from Bridgeport, Connecticut

Daneil Reid, 27, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida



These seven defendants allegedly ran a scheme that targeted elderly people across the United States, including western Pennsylvania, by telling them they won a multi-million dollar sweepstakes but were required to pay taxes and fees before they could claim the prize.

Those elderly victims were also shown forged documents that claimed to be from government agencies.

They also instructed the victims to send them money including cash, checks, and money orders.

Once they got the money, they laundered the money through a network of bank accounts, including getting the money to the defendants who lived in Jamaica.

"These defendants allegedly enriched themselves at the expense of elderly victims who believed they had won the lottery," said U.S. Attorney Olshan. "Protecting our most vulnerable populations from the proliferation of targeted fraud schemes like the one alleged in this case remains a significant priority of our office."

In total, the suspects took nearly $3 million from elderly victims in western Pennsylvania.

Should they be found guilty, they are facing up to 20 years in prison.

