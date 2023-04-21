Seven people arrested in multi-county crime spree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Seven men have been arrested and are accused of stealing cash and jewelry from people at local truck stops and rest areas.

Police say the men victimized people in Westmoreland, Washington, and Somerset counties during a two-day crime spree.

When police finally found the men, they say each of them were carrying a large amount of cash.

Altogether, police say the men have stolen more than $20,000 worth of jewelry.