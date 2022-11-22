Grubhub settles lawsuit with Pennsylvania over price transparency

New settlement means for price transparency on Grubhub

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new state settlement means more price transparency on Grubhub.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office says an investigation revealed consumers were sometimes charged higher prices for items ordered than what they cost if bought from the restaurant directly. The new price disclosures will be listed on the menu pages.

The company will also donate $125,000 to several groups including the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.