Serra Catholic graduate Khalil Smith returns to the football field 2 years after Stage 4 cancer diagnosis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As a running back on the football field, Khalil Smith has always been known for fighting for extra yards.

But last week, he started a new chapter in the story of the fight for his life.

After graduating from Serra Catholic High School in 2019, Smith had it all, not knowing what was yet to come. From the football field to the basketball court and everything in between, Smith seemingly had it all. A standout running back for the Serra Catholic, Smith was relied on heavily for all four years he was with the Eagles.

Across four seasons from 2015 to 2019, Smith carried the ball more than 650 times, logging over 3,400 yards during his high school career, getting to the end zone 39 times for touchdowns. On the hardwood, Smith scored over 1,000 points for the school's basketball team alongside fellow teammate Jimmy Moon.

Graduating from Serra as a standout athlete in football and basketball, homecoming king, and with a bright future ahead, Smith was off to West Virginia Wesleyan.

At West Virginia Wesleyan, he played briefly as a freshman in the 2019 season for the Bobcats. Smith saw limited playing time, rushing for 19 yards on 10 carries.

Flash forward to the spring of 2020, when Smith received a devastating blow, being told the news that no one ever wants to hear. Smith was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer on May 14, 2020. After going through a series of surgeries and chemotherapy, he was declared cancer free. But that wasn't the end of the road.

Another diagnosis came in June of 2021 and again in March of 2022, all of which brought more surgery, more chemotherapy and more treatment.

24 chemo treatments later! We love you! #SmithStrong The epitome of a Bobcat 🧡 pic.twitter.com/7BgmrSh3s2 — Dwayne Martin (@Martind_Gator) February 18, 2022

Smith recalls being told when he was initially diagnosed that it's not something experts usually see in people as young as he was.

"They told me that I came to the hospital right in time because if I would've waited any longer it might have been too late to do anything," Smith said.

Smith's circle of friends, family and the football community around him used the hashtag #SmithStrong as a battle cry, letting him know he wasn't alone in his fight.

Despite multiple cancer diagnoses, Smith hasn't let that slow him down or stop him, as he returned to the football field for game action last week in the Bobcats' game against Saginaw Valley State.

Smith says it might seem crazy, but in spite of all that was stacked against him, he always knew he was going to get another chance to play football.

"When I was going through my treatments and surgeries, that's what kept me going," Smith said.

The decision for Smith to keep fighting with the goal of playing football again wasn't an easy one. It was one that came with sacrifices.

"I wanted to finish what I started and I wanted to walk away from the field on my own terms," Smith said. "I didn't want the doctors to stop me from doing that. It wasn't easy, I had long talks with my doctors and even had to sacrifice to do so. But with my doctors, we made some decisions and calls to help me achieve my dream of playing again."

After getting back on the field last week, Smith certainly doesn't take it for granted.

"Getting back on the field seemed like a dream come true," Smith said. "It truly felt like something from a movie. I had went through so much and for me to actually get a chance to go back out there I was beyond grateful. Every time I get a chance to play again, I take advantage, because I remember what it was like when I couldn't play."

Now that he has cleared the hurdle of getting back on the field, Smith hopes to use his story as an inspiration for others.

"I hope my story encourages people to continue to push through whatever life may throw at them because better days are ahead," Smith said. "Best believe I had days where I thought 'Why me?' or 'How much longer do I have to deal with this?' but looking back on it, it made me into a better person physically and mentally. When people hear my story I want them to feel motivated and achieve all their goals."

With his fight clearly not over and with more to prove both on and off the field, Smith certainly personifies the strong in #SmithStrong.