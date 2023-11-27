Stabbing suspect shot by SEPTA police officer outside Philadelphia City Hall: authorities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person who allegedly stabbed someone was shot by a SEPTA Transit Police Officer outside of Philadelphia City Hall on Monday night, police said.

Police said the victim was stabbed outside of City Hall at around 8:15 p.m.

A SEPTA officer then shot the stabbing suspect, police said.

The stabbing victim and suspect were both rushed to the hospital. Their conditions aren't known at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.