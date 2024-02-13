Pittsburgh-area organization passes out Valentine's Day treats to seniors

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — At the Newhaven Court senior living facility on Tuesday, people were passing out Valentine's Day candy, cards and smiles to some very grateful residents.

This love fest was sponsored by Senior Helpers of Greensburg and it was a first for its chapter. This year, the organization set a goal of collecting 1,600 Valentine's Day cards for local seniors. It reached out to schools, churches and other civic organizations asking people to write a senior a nice note for the holiday, and the response it got back from people not just locally, but from all over the county, was overwhelming.

Over the last few days, Senior Helpers have been giving away nearly 7,000 donated valentines. Heather Wallace, the director of operations for Senior Helpers, couldn't believe the response.

"I was blown away," said Wallace. "I was really hoping for 1,600. And when I went to my alma mater, which was Kiski Area, and picked up almost 2,800 cards, I literally teared up and cried because I have been a Pittsburgher my whole life, moved away but always a Pittsburgh girl and came back, and it just goes to show you that Pittsburgh is the greatest city in the world. And everyone is just so involved in the community here and wanting to make our seniors happy."

Everyone on Tuesday seemed to be in good spirits, including 103-year-old Audrey Spangler. She seemed very grateful for the gifts brought to her. Between sips of champagne, she answered the pressing question, "What is the key to great longevity?"

"Why worry?" said Spangler. "Nine times out of 10, the things you worry about don't happen and if they do, there's not a darn thing you can do about it."

Senior Helpers of Greensburg said that this year's card drive was such a big success that it will be sharing the love again next year. For more information on this organization, click here.