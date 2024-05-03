Pittsburgh-area special education students pack hygiene kits for their senior project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some special education students in the Pittsburgh area did a high school senior project together, and they're really making a difference.

Juniors and seniors in the special education classes at Seneca Valley High School took a trip to Global Links in Green Tree and learned that the nonprofit is a medical surplus recovery organization that helps people in the Pittsburgh region and around the world.

The students already knew how important personal care kits are to people because they raised money to buy the items, and they packed and donated dozens of the kits for their senior project.

Senior special education student Isaac Zeigler explained, "In the kits, we put in shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, personal hygiene stuff for people to stay clean."

Stacy Bodow, the outreach and engagement manager at Global Links, says, "None of the items are covered by any food stamps or government assistance programs so they're all cash purchases and it actually really adds up. So we're able to share the items with the organizations who are already working with the clients who are struggling to make ends meet."

The Seneca Valley High School students toured Global Link's office and warehouse in Green Tree, seeing the items collected and where they'll be going.

It's all part of learning how anyone, no matter their age or ability, can make a difference.

"It's so great for them to feel empowered that they can actually make a difference in their community, which they do. They make a huge difference," Bodow said.

"We've talked a lot about why it's important," said Seneca Valley High School learning support teacher Jeanne Perobst. "Getting the opportunity to volunteer here I think will really open some of their eyes."

It must be working because Zeigler said, "It makes me feel great, it makes me feel amazing that I'm helping out somebody."

Anyone and any organization can make and donate these personal care kits, and it's an easy project for kids to do. You can find the details on the Global Links website:

For more ways to volunteer with your kids and family, Kidsburgh.org has an article.