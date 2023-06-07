Not Pa. senators introduce bipartisan legislation to stop spread of spotted lanternfly

WASHINGTON (KDKA) -- A group of bipartisan lawmakers, including Pennsylvania's two senators, are introducing legislation that would designate the invasive spotted lanternfly as a high-priority research initiative.

Spotted lanternflies were first spotted in Pennsylvania in 2014 and have since spread to 51 counties, all of which are under a state-imposed quarantine.

Sen. John Fetterman's office said studies estimate the destructive species could cost the state $324 million annually if they're not contained. He said they ravage crops critical to the state's economy like grapevines, apples, peaches and more.

The legislation introduced by Sens. John Fetterman, Bob Casey, Kirsten Gillibrand, J.D. Vance, Chuck Schumer and Sherrod Brown would prioritize research by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

In a news release, Casey said the Spotted Lanternfly Research and Development Act will provide Pennsylvanians with resources to combat the pest's spread, mitigate its impact and protect food sources.

A bipartisan group of representatives have also introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.