Sen. John Fetterman joins striking Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers as union marks one year on strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Friday marked one year since union members at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette went on strike.

On Friday, they held a rally outside of the newspaper's North Side office.

Union press workers, mailers, drivers, and advertising representatives walked out on October 6, 2022.

Then, on October 18, 2022, the writers joined them.

The strike now includes more than 100 employees.

During Friday's rally outside of the newspaper's offices, striking workers were joined on the picket line by Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman.

"I'm so tired of seeing these incredibly talented union members here at the Post-Gazette getting hosed," Sen. Fetterman said. "This is the third kind of event I've been in to stand with them, whether I was Lieutenant Governor, whether I was a candidate for senator, and now I'm a senator, and I'm going to show up as many times as it takes to be here and support them. It's outrageous, they won a Pulitzer, why are we all standing out here? I shouldn't have to be here," Senator Fetterman said. "They should be in there, doing their jobs, and it's outrageous. We're going to keep pounding them until they do them right."

He was also joined by Pennsylvania State Representative Jessica Benham.

While the paper has been on strike, The Butler Eagle has been printing the paper.

The Post-Gazette has not responded to KDKA's request for comment.

This isn't the first time Pennsylvania's Democratic senator has joined striking workers on the picket line.

Last month, Senator Fetterman joined United Autoworkers in Wayne, Michigan as they're striking against "The Big Three" - General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.

Senator Fetterman has continued to signal support for striking workers here in Pennsylvania, as well.

In a report from CBS Philadelphia, Sen. Fetterman also joined striking UAW workers in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.