Sen. Bob Casey working to eliminate junk fees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When it comes to fees, they seem to be on just about every statement, receipt or document consumers receive.

That kind of thing isn't new, but over the years, these so-called junk fees have seemingly become more prevalent, with little, if any explanation. Sen. Bob Casey wants the federal government to hold companies' feet to the fire to make a change.

Pittsburgh resident Justin Sullivan knows all about it.

"That just happened with Comcast a year ago. They keep raising their internet fees."

Casey says consumers, on average, shell out some $1.23 billion in these fees. He's asking the Federal Trade Commission to ban them.

"We're finding that everybody is after our money. Companies will do what they can [to] get away with it," according to consumer advocate Mary Bach.

Bach says younger people are the ones getting hit the hardest by these junk fees.

"They pay everything by credit card or by app. As a result, they're just not aware of some of these kinds of add ons. They want what they want when they want it," Bach said.

How far Casey's efforts go with the federal government remain to be seen.

Mary Bach, meanwhile, says if you have any questions about a fee, ask questions.