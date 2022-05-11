Sen. Bob Casey will support Women's Health Protection Act to codify abortion rights
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey said he supports codifying abortion rights into federal law.
Casey, who calls himself a "pro-life" Democrat, said in light of the leaked ruling from the Supreme Court that would strike down Roe v. Wade, the situation has changed.
His support of the Women's Health Protection Act brings the votes in favor of to 49, which is not enough to clear the Senate. West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin opposes the bill, as does every Republican.
Casey said after reports that Republicans want to introduce a nationwide six-week federal ban, he has never voted for, nor will he support such a ban.
You can find Casey's full statement below.
"This week, I will again vote yes to advance debate on the Women's Health Protection Act and I will support the bill if there is a vote on final passage in the future. In the nearly three months since the Senate last voted on the Women's Health Protection Act, the circumstances around the entire debate on abortion have changed. In light of the leaked Supreme Court decision draft overturning Roe v. Wade, and subsequent reports that Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate will introduce legislation to enact a nationwide six-week ban, the real question of the moment is: do you support a categorical ban on abortion? During my time in public office, I have never voted for-nor do I support-such a ban."
