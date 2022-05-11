Sen. Bob Casey will support Women's Health Protection Act to codify abortion rights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey said he supports codifying abortion rights into federal law.

Casey, who calls himself a "pro-life" Democrat, said in light of the leaked ruling from the Supreme Court that would strike down Roe v. Wade, the situation has changed.

My statement on the Senate’s upcoming vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act: pic.twitter.com/ABap00RiOV — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 10, 2022

His support of the Women's Health Protection Act brings the votes in favor of to 49, which is not enough to clear the Senate. West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin opposes the bill, as does every Republican.

Casey said after reports that Republicans want to introduce a nationwide six-week federal ban, he has never voted for, nor will he support such a ban.

You can find Casey's full statement below.