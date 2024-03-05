Sen. Bob Casey replies to Cookie Monster's shrinkflation woes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey is promising action for Cookie Monster after the beloved blue muppet realized his cookies are getting smaller but they're not getting cheaper.

Cookie Monster took to social media to weigh in on "shrinkflation" on Monday, writing, "Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller." He followed that up by saying, "Guess me going to have to eat double da cookies!"

Casey recently introduced the Shrinkflation Prevention Act, a bill designed to stop companies from reducing the size of their products without a corresponding price reduction. He responded to Cookie Monster on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Cookie Monster, I'm on it," he promised.

In December, Casey issued a report on shrinkflation, saying reducing package sizes while hiking prices amounts to "greedflation." Casey cites specific products in his report: a 5% decrease in Doritos, a 6% decrease in Oreos, a 12% decrease in Wheat Thins, a 12% decrease in Gatorade and a 28% decrease in Great Value ultra-strong toilet paper.

Casey says these giant companies are making record profits by hiking prices and reducing package sizes well above the inflation rate.

"I'm going to keep exposing this, and people should know about this," Casey told KDKA-TV during an interview in December. "And it's going to lead to action to make sure that consumers have the information, but also changes in law that relate to the companies has to take place to hold them accountable for this."

Even the White House heard Cookie Monster's shrinkflation woes, writing on X, "C is for consumers getting ripped off. President Biden is calling on companies to put a stop to shrinkflation."