Sen. Bob Casey announces new job training grant to support Auberle 412 Youth Zone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sen. Bob Casey spent his Friday in Pittsburgh announcing a half-million-dollar job training grant.

The money is from the infrastructure and jobs law. It'll support the Auberle 412 Youth Zone and its Brownfields Job Training program.

They'll recruit and train workers for good-paying jobs to work to remediate contaminated land.

Sen. Casey said Auberle earned the grant.

"When a federal agency awards money like that, you have to climb a pretty high mountain, and you have to have the kind of track record that Auberle has developed, the results, the numbers, the data, and the demonstrated success that Auberle has enjoyed."

The 412 Youth Zone serves young people who are transitioning out of foster care.