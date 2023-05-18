Semi crash, fire on I-79 backs up traffic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A semi crash and fire on I-79 backed up traffic on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on the southbound side near exit 54.

Another vehicle was involved in the crash, and at least one vehicle caught on fire.

(Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

(Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

(Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and captured images of a badly burnt tractor-trailer.

PennDOT said all lanes were closed while crews clean up. There was no timeline for when the road would reopen.