Watch CBS News
Local News

Semi crash, fire on I-79 backs up traffic

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A semi crash and fire on I-79 backed up traffic on Thursday afternoon. 

The crash happened on the southbound side near exit 54. 

Another vehicle was involved in the crash, and at least one vehicle caught on fire.

kdka-semi-tractor-trailer-crash-i-79.png
(Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)
kdka-semi-tractor-trailer-crash-i-79-1.png
(Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)
kdka-semi-tractor-trailer-crash-i-79-2.png
(Photo: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and captured images of a badly burnt tractor-trailer.

PennDOT said all lanes were closed while crews clean up. There was no timeline for when the road would reopen. 

First published on May 18, 2023 / 4:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.