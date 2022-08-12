Self-driving vehicle facility planned for Westmoreland County
EAST HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - A new self-driving vehicle facility is coming to Westmoreland County.
The East Huntingdon location will have a three-mile test track.
PennDOT is building the facility on state-owned land at RIDC Westmoreland.
Once finished, companies developing self-driving vehicles can rent the facility for testing.
It's expected to open in 2024.
