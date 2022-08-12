Watch CBS News
Self-driving vehicle facility planned for Westmoreland County

By Patrick Damp

EAST HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - A new self-driving vehicle facility is coming to Westmoreland County. 

The East Huntingdon location will have a three-mile test track. 

PennDOT is building the facility on state-owned land at RIDC Westmoreland. 

Once finished, companies developing self-driving vehicles can rent the facility for testing. 

It's expected to open in 2024. 

