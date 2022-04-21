Self-driving technology company Aurora opens new Pittsburgh headquarters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Self-driving technology company Aurora is expanding in Pittsburgh.

The company opened its new headquarters in the Strip District on Wednesday. Gov. Tom Wolf joined other local leaders and Aurora CEO Chris Urmson for a ribbon cutting.

"Pittsburgh is well known as the Steel City, but today the city has reinvented itself and become a global hub for the advanced manufacturing and technology. Companies, like Aurora, bring good jobs to our communities, boost our economy, and secure Pennsylvania's place as a leader in 21st century innovation," Gov. Tom Wolf said.

Urmson thanked leaders and lawmakers for working to turn Pittsburgh into a "global hub" for self-driving technology.

"Together, we're pairing safety with innovation to deliver the benefits of autonomous vehicles – safer streets, a stronger supply chain, and high-quality local jobs," Urmson said.

Aurora employs 1,600 people, half of which work in the area. The company said it's also hiring for dozens of positions now.