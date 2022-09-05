SEIU Healthcare PA nurses on strike to march in Pittsburgh's Labor Day Parade

SEIU Healthcare PA nurses on strike to march in Pittsburgh's Labor Day Parade

SEIU Healthcare PA nurses on strike to march in Pittsburgh's Labor Day Parade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A number of nursing home workers who have been on strike since last week are expected be front and center in Monday's Labor Day Parade in Pittsburgh.

Around 700 workers from 14 facilities throughout the state represented by SEIU Healthcare PA have been on strike since Friday.

Even more workers plan to start striking this week, saying they've been facing unfair labor practices for far too long.

Representative Summer Lee will also meet with local workers for a kickoff event around 9:15 a.m. before the parade begins.