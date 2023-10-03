Seen on KDKA: October 2-8

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

Regal Foods recalling several varieties of spices

The recall comes after rodent feces was found in a sample of oregano and the recall includes Italian seasoning, taco seasoning, fajita seasoning, and more.

For a full list of impacted products, click here.

Biomic Sciences recalling three varieties of sinus support spray

The company says the sprays may contain bacteria that can cause several infections.

For a full list of products, click here.