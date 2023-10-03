Seen on KDKA: October 2-8
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.
Regal Foods recalling several varieties of spices
The recall comes after rodent feces was found in a sample of oregano and the recall includes Italian seasoning, taco seasoning, fajita seasoning, and more.
For a full list of impacted products, click here.
Biomic Sciences recalling three varieties of sinus support spray
The company says the sprays may contain bacteria that can cause several infections.
For a full list of products, click here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.