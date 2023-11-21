Seen on KDKA: Nov. 20-26
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.
Roads to close on North Shore for Turkey Trot
Road closures are scheduled for the 2023 YMCA Pittsburgh Turkey Trot on Thursday.
Road closures will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cars also won't be allowed to park on roads along the route starting at 4 a.m. Any cars still there will be towed.
Here's the map for the One Mile Family Fun Run, 5K and 5-Mile race.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.