Seen on KDKA: Nov. 20-26

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

Roads to close on North Shore for Turkey Trot

Road closures are scheduled for the 2023 YMCA Pittsburgh Turkey Trot on Thursday. 

Road closures will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cars also won't be allowed to park on roads along the route starting at 4 a.m. Any cars still there will be towed. 

Here's the map for the One Mile Family Fun Run, 5K and 5-Mile race

