Seen on KDKA: May 20-26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

Palmer Candy Company expanding recall of white-coated confectionary items

The recall was first issued earlier this month.

The expanded recall includes caramel corn and fudge cookies.

Yogi recalling some of its echinacea immune support tea

The company says nearly 900,000 tea bags could be contaminated with pesticides.

Combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors sold through Amazon recalled

Around 6,800 of the detectors are being recalled because they could fail to activate during a fire.

Electrolux recalling Frigidaire and Kenmore electric ranges

More than 200 incidents have been reported since a 2009 recall.

This new reannouncement includes an additional 3,000 units.