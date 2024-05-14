Seen on KDKA: May 13-19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

Tickets available for two Mt. Lebanon High School Percussion Ensemble concerts

For the past 28 years, the Mt. Lebanon High School Percussion Ensemble has provided the soundtrack for KDKA's annual telethon for the Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

This week, that group is marking a major milestone. The ensemble is celebrating its 40th annual spring concert series.

Founded by Rick Minnotte with just 15 students, the group is now led by Jeremy DeLuca and features 200 students as well as some 2,000 alumni members.

The ensemble is holding four concerts this Thursday through Saturday. Two of them are sold out, but tickets are still available for the other two.